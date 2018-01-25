Nintendo is killing its first mobile game Miitomo

Nintendo has announced that Miitomo, its first mobile game — which was actually more of a social network than a game — is shutting down.
The Japanese gaming giant says it will stop selling Miitomo coins immediately and that the app will completely shut down on May 9th. It will still be possible to get coins by logging in, though Nintendo also plans to refund players for any purchased Miitomo coins they haven’t spent.
Despite Nintendo’s best efforts, Miitomo never really took off — the app just didn’t live up the massive hype surrounding its initial release.
Subsequent Nintendo mobile efforts, like Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem and even Super Mario Run, for example, have been much more successful for the company, both in terms of critical reception and the amount of money the apps earn.
Given that Nintendo’s planned mobile releases have all dropped at this point, it will be interesting to see what the gaming giant has planned moving forward. I’m still waiting to catch a glimpse of the inevitable The Legend of Zelda mobile game rumours have been circulating about for a few months now.
Miitomo was available on both iOS and Android.
Source: Nintendo
