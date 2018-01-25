News
Applications for Google I/O 2018 tickets start February 22nd at 1pm ET

Google confirmed yesterday — through a mini puzzle — that its I/O developer conference is set for May 8th to May 10th.

The event will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. For those planning on attending, applications to purchase a ticket are now open.

Like the above tweet states, those interested have from February 22nd at 10am PST (1pm EST) until February 27th 5pm PST (8pm EST) to apply. There’s no guarantee that you’ll get in after applying as Google uses a ticket lottery system.

Last year tickets costed $1,150 USD (approximately $,1414 CAD) with academic tickets (full-time students or educators in high school or higher education) amounting to $375 USD (about $461 CAD).

Google will announce the general and academic ticket recipients after the 27th.

Next year Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, says the tech giant’s annual I/O puzzle will be a little more difficult.

