Google confirmed yesterday — through a mini puzzle — that its I/O developer conference is set for May 8th to May 10th.
The event will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. For those planning on attending, applications to purchase a ticket are now open.
You nailed it. #io18 will be held May 8-10 @ Shoreline Amphitheatre! Apply to purchase a ticket from 2/22, 10AM PST to 2/27, 5PM PST. pic.twitter.com/yfRC949fee
Like the above tweet states, those interested have from February 22nd at 10am PST (1pm EST) until February 27th 5pm PST (8pm EST) to apply. There’s no guarantee that you’ll get in after applying as Google uses a ticket lottery system.
Last year tickets costed $1,150 USD (approximately $,1414 CAD) with academic tickets (full-time students or educators in high school or higher education) amounting to $375 USD (about $461 CAD).
Yes, #io18 is happening May 8-10 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA. Note to team: we might have to make the puzzle a bit harder next year:) Hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/P2C3UlWmYp
Google will announce the general and academic ticket recipients after the 27th.
Next year Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, says the tech giant’s annual I/O puzzle will be a little more difficult.
