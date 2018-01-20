SyrupCast
SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 154: CES 2018 – After the Flood

Jan 20, 2018

12:55 PM EST

Samsung CES 2018

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Patrick O’RourkeTed Kritsonis, and Simon Cohen break the “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” rule and sit down to discuss this year’s CES.

This year’s CES kicked off the voice-activated assistant war, as well as exciting new developments in the infotainment side of the automotive industry. When the weather was behaving, CES attendees got to see Samsung show off a 146-inch modular TV, Google Assistant made the jump to vehicles, and a wide range of other devices were shown off.

Finally, the team talks also about LG recently discussing the possibility of rebranding G series of smartphones.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!

Subscribe on iTunes

Direct download link

Total runtime: 37:30
CES: 2:00
Shoutouts: 32:45

Ted gives his shoutout to the Vegas Golden Knights. Patrick throws a shoutout to Nintendo for the Switch being named the fastest selling gaming console in Canada. Finally, this week Igor shouts out All The Money In The World.

