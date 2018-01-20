News
Google’s Arts and Culture face-matching app is now available in Canada

Jan 20, 2018

1:51 PM EST

Google Arts and Culture

After launching in the U.S. last week, Google’s popular Arts and Culture app is now available in Canada on both iOS and Android.

Google’s Arts & Culture app has been sitting at the top of the U.S. iOS App Store and the Google Play Store since it’s launch last week, beating out long-standing top ranking apps like Messenger and YouTube.

The Arts & Culture app has been around since 2016, but has mostly gone under the radar. Before adding new facial scanning features, it mostly just features a catalogue of artworks from different time periods and styles.

It’s the app’s new, relatively straightforward facial scanning feature that’s been its new draw. Basically, it matches the user’s selfie with art from a variety of different eras of history — with varying degrees of success. The fact that celebrities are using the app and sharing their own often amusing art matches, has helped it skyrocket in popularity even more.

The free app has been heavily criticized by privacy experts for creating a database of facial features through what seems like a fun, simple app at the outset.

Google’s Arts and Culture app is available on iOS and Android.

