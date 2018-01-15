Pikachu-themed New Nintendo 2DS XL pre-orders to go live at Best Buy Canada

Last week Nintendo announced a Pikachu-themed edition of the new Nintendo 2DS XL.
Today, Canadians will be able to pre-order the custom yellow system through Best Buy Canada.
Starting at 3pm PT/6pm ET, “limited quantities” of the system will go live on Best Buy.ca. The specific product page can be viewed here.
Pre-orders for the #new2DSXL #Pikachu edition will be live at approximately 3pm PST/ 6pm EST today online only. Limited quantities, no raincheckshttps://t.co/uXLjvsrnUy pic.twitter.com/WbO3sp17LL
— RZ Gamers Club (@BBYC_GamersClub) January 15, 2018
The Pikachu new Nintendo 2DS XL will release on January 26th and cost $209.99 CAD.
For more on the new Nintendo 2DS XL, check out MobileSyrup‘s review.
To go along with the system, Nintendo will also be releasing Detective Pikachu this March, an investigative adventure game on 3DS starring a fully-speaking snarky version of the Pokémon. The 2DS systems will play any 3DS game, so you’ll be good to go come March if you decide to pick up a 2DS XL.
