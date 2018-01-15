News
PREVIOUS|

Pikachu-themed New Nintendo 2DS XL pre-orders to go live at Best Buy Canada

Jan 15, 2018

5:16 PM EST

0 comments

Pikachu 2DS XL

Last week Nintendo announced a Pikachu-themed edition of the new Nintendo 2DS XL.

Today, Canadians will be able to pre-order the custom yellow system through Best Buy Canada.

Starting at 3pm PT/6pm ET, “limited quantities” of the system will go live on Best Buy.ca. The specific product page can be viewed here.

The Pikachu new Nintendo 2DS XL will release on January 26th and cost $209.99 CAD.

For more on the new Nintendo 2DS XL, check out MobileSyrup‘s review.

To go along with the system, Nintendo will also be releasing Detective Pikachu this March, an investigative adventure game on 3DS starring a fully-speaking snarky version of the Pokémon. The 2DS systems will play any 3DS game, so you’ll be good to go come March if you decide to pick up a 2DS XL.

Related Articles

News

Nov 29, 2017

9:02 PM EST

A final ‘Jeopardy!’ question about Pokémon completely stumped contestants

News

Dec 14, 2017

8:04 PM EST

Pokémon Crystal is coming to the Nintendo eShop on January 26

News

Jan 12, 2018

3:55 PM EST

Nintendo announces new Pikachu-themed 2DS XL

News

Nov 7, 2017

8:03 AM EST

Nintendo launches Pokemon-themed New 2DS XL in Canada

Comments