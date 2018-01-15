News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft ends mainstream support for Windows 8.1

Users only have one more day to upgrade to Windows 10 for free

Jan 15, 2018

5:02 PM EST

0 comments

Microsoft

Redmond computing giant Microsoft officially ended mainstream support for its Windows 8.1 operating system on January 9th, 2018. However, users who requires assistive technologies can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free until January 16th, 2018.

The software and hardware manufacturer is also not restricting users of specific assistive technologies. According to the Windows 10 upgrade site, “if you use assistive technology on Windows, you are eligible for the upgrade offer.”

While Microsoft has ended mainstream support for Windows 8.1 — almost five years after the operating system officially launched — users will be able to access extended support until January 10th, 2023.

Windows 8.1 users will no longer receive bug fixes or improvements to the operating system, but will continue to receive certain security updates.

Source: Digital Trends, Microsoft

Related Articles

News

Jan 15, 2016

12:01 PM EST

Upgrade Advisor app suggests Windows 10 Mobile is coming to old Lumia devices sooner than expected

News

Dec 20, 2017

7:03 PM EST

Netflix now supports HDR with Windows 10 devices via Microsoft’s Edge browser

News

Jan 10, 2018

12:47 PM EST

Xbox One update adds new ‘do not disturb’ mode to the console

News

Mar 25, 2015

7:33 PM EST

The successor to the Surface 2 is reportedly coming, and without Windows RT

Comments