Microsoft ends mainstream support for Windows 8.1

Redmond computing giant Microsoft officially ended mainstream support for its Windows 8.1 operating system on January 9th, 2018. However, users who requires assistive technologies can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free until January 16th, 2018.
The software and hardware manufacturer is also not restricting users of specific assistive technologies. According to the Windows 10 upgrade site, “if you use assistive technology on Windows, you are eligible for the upgrade offer.”
While Microsoft has ended mainstream support for Windows 8.1 — almost five years after the operating system officially launched — users will be able to access extended support until January 10th, 2023.
Windows 8.1 users will no longer receive bug fixes or improvements to the operating system, but will continue to receive certain security updates.
Source: Digital Trends, Microsoft
