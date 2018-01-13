This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Patrick O’Rourke, Rose Behar, and now free agent, Josh McConnell, are back after a two week holiday break to bring you their opinions about Apple’s recent battery fiasco.
Just before the holidays, Apple confirmed that the company does indeed slow down older iPhone models in order to conserve battery quality. Apple fans are especially frustrated that they were not made aware of this feature and that the Cupertino, California based tech giant was forced to reveal that it throttles batteries only after it was uncovered.
Apple has since apologized for its lack of transparency. As a result of the public outcry in response to the revelation, Apple has marked the price of replacement batteries down considerably.
Total runtime: 27:52
Apple Battery Scandal: 2:00
Shoutouts: 20:25
Rose gives his shoutout to the first concept phone with a in-screen fingerprint scanner. Josh’s shoutout goes to Google Play Music. Patrick throws a shoutout to Mario Tennis Aces. Finally, this week Igor shouts out The Hospital Suite.
