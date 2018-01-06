Paperless drawing on the go with Tayasui Doodle Book [App of the Week]

Sometimes, a good way to pass the time is to doodle. That’s not always possible if you don’t have a pen and paper nearby, though. To that end, the Tayasui Doodle Book app allows you to draw on your phone or tablet without the need for any physical utensils or pages.

There are three main tools in Doodle Book — pen, pencil and eraser. Simply tapping the screen in different ways will let you undo actions, scroll through pages and more.

If you’re like me and not very good at drawing, I found that you can use Doodle Book for some simple paper-and-pencil games like Hangman and Tic Tac Toe.

The double-tap to undo your last action feature is particularly useful in the latter game, letting you keep your 3×3 grid while cleanly erasing the X’s and O’s.

For that social element, Doodle Book lets you share your drawings to others using Facebook, Instagram, text messaging and more. As well, you’ll be able to see what others have been doodling through a dedicated ‘Community’ section.

While the app is free to download, there is a ‘Pro’ version for $2.79 CAD that unlocks unlimited pages (with different backgrounds on each), watercolour painting and additional colour options. A one hour trial version of these features is available in-app.

Tayasui Doodle Book can be downloaded for free on iOS.