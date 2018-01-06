Features
PREVIOUS|

Desert Golfing is a simple, sand-filled golf game [Game of the Week]

Jan 6, 2018

2:07 PM EST

1 comments

This week’s Game of the Week is Desert Golfing, a simple mobile title focused on one specific sport — Golf.

Desert Golfing is very minimalist, with the player’s only task being to enjoy an endless game of golf. With a tap and a quick swipe, the ball moves through the hazardous desert environment, in hopes of landing in the sought-after hole.

Desert Golfing tallies up every shot that’s taken and then adds it when the ball finally lands in the hole. The higher the score, the worse your performance, though this doesn’t really matter because the game doesn’t feature a competitive leaderboard. Competing with friends, or challenging your own score are common goals I worked toward during my time with the game.

Desert Golfing is incredibly easy until you begin to encounter the game’s later levels where the desert’s physics begin to work against you. Getting the ball over a mound becomes increasingly difficult as you move through the game.

In that same vein, thinking you have the ball aimed at just the right angle, only to watch it slide the other way due to the sand or the slight incline of the hill, is something players will commonly run into with Desert Golfing.

Desert Golfing is priced at $1.99 CAD in the Google Play Store and $2.79 in the  iOS App Store.

Related Articles

Features

Jan 6, 2018

5:01 PM EST

SalonLab Analyzer provides a scientific diagnosis of your hair health [Sticky or Not]

Features

Jan 6, 2018

10:32 AM EST

Paperless drawing on the go with Tayasui Doodle Book [App of the Week]

Features

Jan 5, 2018

1:10 PM EST

Toronto-based Ecobee wants to be the Apple of smart thermostats

Features

Jan 4, 2018

12:55 PM EST

Inside Samsung’s newest store at Toronto’s Eaton Centre

Comments

  • Guillaume Leblanc

    Ok, who was playing in the video? ‘Cause, I’m sorry to point out, he… is not very good. It’s frustrating to watch. Like watching your grandmother going about her computer.