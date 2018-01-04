Tesla delivered more than 100,000 vehicles in 2017

Tesla has delivered more than 100,00 vehicles in 2017.
The American electric automaker announced it delivered 101,312 Model S and Model X vehicles in 2017, a 33 percent increase over 2016 figures.
Tesla’s fourth quarter report shows it delivered 29,870 cars within the quarter. 15,200 of the cars were Model S, 13,120 were Model X and 1,550 were Model 3s.
In Tesla’s news release, the company said 2,425 Model 3s were made within the fourth quarter, which is about ten times as many as produced within the third quarter at the company’s Fremont, California facility.
Further, Model S and Model X production went down in the fourth quarter to make room for the Model 3. Meanwhile, the company announced it’ll have a slower-than-planned production for the Model 3 within the first quarter, with hopes of producing 2,500 per week within that period, with an even stronger goal of 5,000 per week in the second quarter.
“As a result of the significant growth in our production rate, we made as many Model 3s since December 9 as we did in the more than four months of Model 3 production up to that point,” the company said. “This is why we were not able to deliver many of these cars during the holiday season, just before the quarter ended.”
Tesla only counts a delivery if it is transferred to the customer and final paper work is completed.
Source: Tesla
Comments