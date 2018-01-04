News
PREVIOUS|

Upcoming Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 smartphones leak

Jan 4, 2018

1:44 PM EST

11 comments

Official Render of Sony Xperia XA2

Sony’s trio of new entry to mid-range smartphones for 2018, consisting of the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2, have leaked courtesy of VentureBeat editor and frequent leaker Evan Blass.

According to Blass, Sony may announce the three new devices as early CES next week. However, he notes the company may wait until Mobile World Congress, which officially starts on February 26th, to launch the XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2.

In terms of internal components, the three devices represent mostly iterative updates on their predecessors.

Most notably, the two new XA smartphones will feature Snapdragon chips, not MediaTek processors as with past XA smartphones. Specifically, Blass states both devices will include Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 630 system-on-a-chip. The 630 integrates the company’s X12 modem, which, on the 630, is capable of theoretical download speeds of up to 600Mbps.

Additionally, both handsets will include Full HD displays — measuring in at 5.2-inches and 6-inches, respectively. Previously, of the XA devices, only the XA Ultra had a 1080p display.

Official render of Sony Xperia L2

On the camera front, Blass says the XA2 will feature a 21-megapixel main camera capable of 4K video capture and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. The XA 2 Ultra will also include a 21-megapixel main camera, and build on the XA2’s selfie taking capabilities by including two 15-megapixel cameras. The two front-facing cameras on the XA2 Ultra will be capable of capturing 4K video footage.

Like their predecessors, the XA2 Ultra will feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the XA2 will ship with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Blass admits he knows less about the entry-level L2 (pictured above). So far, all he has on the smartphone is that it will feature a 720p display. He says it may also ship with Android Nougat, instead of Oreo, which will come pre-installed on the two new XA devices.

It seems Sony has also decided to leave behind the side-mounted fingerprint sensors it’s used in past devices; all three of the company’s new smartphones appear to feature back-facing fingerprint scanners.

Lastly, the three devices stick to Sony’s previously establish OmniBalance design language. Per past reports, Sony is expected to introduce a new, more modern smartphone design, featuring a bezel-less display, alongside its 2018 flagship.

Visit VentureBeat to see additional images of the three devices and read Blass’ original reporting.

Source: VentureBeat

Related Articles

News

Jan 2, 2018

9:54 AM EST

3D renders of mid-range Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra leak online

News

Oct 2, 2017

12:37 PM EST

Sony’s Xperia XZ1 will be available through Bell and Freedom Mobile

Reviews

Aug 31, 2017

7:15 AM EST

Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact Hands-on: That same Sony style

Resources

Jan 3, 2018

8:02 AM EST

Here’s a breakdown of CES 2018’s schedule

Comments

  • will

    instead of shrinking bezels like every other high end phone, Sony now matched the size of HTC huge bezels….and they still wonder why they don’t sell well.

    • Azreik

      But these arent highend/flagship devices…

    • will

      the Samsung A8 is also not high end, the honors are not high end

    • Azreik

      But you said “instead of shrinking the bezels like every other high end phone…”. Im just stating these devices are not high end.

    • will

      And I am sure they will be priced almost like high ends as Sony does most of the time….just like HTC

    • skrug

      The bezel actually looks slightly slimmer than the previous XA models

  • Jon Duke

    Sony 2017: We will bring a bezeless design on the next phone.
    Sony 2018:Nah…

    • AppleBerrySandwich

      Hard to defend Sony here – I want to see other Android makers step up with amazing phones but I keep going back to either Samsung or Pixel for my next handset.

    • Smanny

      The smartphones they are showing are mid to low priced smartphones. Look at the CPU (SD 630) and 3 GB of ram are not flagship. So naturally the pricing will reflect that as well. Show me a flagship device with a SD 630 and a resolution of only 1920×1080. Not flagship on Android. Although a 1920×1080 display and 3 GB of RAM for Apple is still called a flagship, and the 3 GB of RAM is also considered flagship, especially with its flagship pricing. Hell Apple even calls a HD display flagship as well. If anything it’s hard to defend Apple hardware these days.

    • skrug

      Obviously they won’t bring the new design in their mid/low end phones. Wait for the next XZ to have new design at mwc

  • Mike R

    They kinda remind of the shoe phone Maxwell Smart used in the day