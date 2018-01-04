Upcoming Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 smartphones leak

Sony’s trio of new entry to mid-range smartphones for 2018, consisting of the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2, have leaked courtesy of VentureBeat editor and frequent leaker Evan Blass.
According to Blass, Sony may announce the three new devices as early CES next week. However, he notes the company may wait until Mobile World Congress, which officially starts on February 26th, to launch the XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2.
In terms of internal components, the three devices represent mostly iterative updates on their predecessors.
Most notably, the two new XA smartphones will feature Snapdragon chips, not MediaTek processors as with past XA smartphones. Specifically, Blass states both devices will include Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 630 system-on-a-chip. The 630 integrates the company’s X12 modem, which, on the 630, is capable of theoretical download speeds of up to 600Mbps.
Additionally, both handsets will include Full HD displays — measuring in at 5.2-inches and 6-inches, respectively. Previously, of the XA devices, only the XA Ultra had a 1080p display.
On the camera front, Blass says the XA2 will feature a 21-megapixel main camera capable of 4K video capture and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. The XA 2 Ultra will also include a 21-megapixel main camera, and build on the XA2’s selfie taking capabilities by including two 15-megapixel cameras. The two front-facing cameras on the XA2 Ultra will be capable of capturing 4K video footage.
Like their predecessors, the XA2 Ultra will feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the XA2 will ship with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
Blass admits he knows less about the entry-level L2 (pictured above). So far, all he has on the smartphone is that it will feature a 720p display. He says it may also ship with Android Nougat, instead of Oreo, which will come pre-installed on the two new XA devices.
It seems Sony has also decided to leave behind the side-mounted fingerprint sensors it’s used in past devices; all three of the company’s new smartphones appear to feature back-facing fingerprint scanners.
Lastly, the three devices stick to Sony’s previously establish OmniBalance design language. Per past reports, Sony is expected to introduce a new, more modern smartphone design, featuring a bezel-less display, alongside its 2018 flagship.
