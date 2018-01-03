The Royal Bank of Canada says its online banking services are currently experiencing technical difficulties that are preventing some users from accessing online banking and self-directed investing brokerage accounts.
Customers first reported service outages on Wednesday morning, with the bank later confirming intermittent service disruption on Twitter.
Currently our online and mobile banking are working sporadically. Our tech team is aware and working on a fix as we speak. We're sorry for the trouble and ask that you please try again later ^T
— Ask RBC (@AskRBC) January 3, 2018
“Some clients are experiencing delays when attempting to log on to our Online Banking and RBC Direct Investing platforms due to heavy trading volumes,” RBC spokesperson A.J. Goodman told CBC News in an e-mail. “We regret any inconvenience this may cause clients and appreciate their patience as we diligently work to resolve them. As we investigate, we ask that clients continue trying to log in to their accounts, as these issues are intermittent.”
RBC’s service problems come just one day after TD’s online brokerage faced similar outages.
Via: CBC News
