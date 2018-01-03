News
Royal Bank of Canada online services experiencing outages

Jan 3, 2018

3:08 PM EST

3 comments

RBC building

The Royal Bank of Canada says its online banking services are currently experiencing technical difficulties that are preventing some users from accessing online banking and self-directed investing brokerage accounts.

Customers first reported service outages on Wednesday morning, with the bank later confirming intermittent service disruption on Twitter.

“Some clients are experiencing delays when attempting to log on to our Online Banking and RBC Direct Investing platforms due to heavy trading volumes,” RBC spokesperson A.J. Goodman told CBC News in an e-mail. “We regret any inconvenience this may cause clients and appreciate their patience as we diligently work to resolve them. As we investigate, we ask that clients continue trying to log in to their accounts, as these issues are intermittent.”

RBC’s service problems come just one day after TD’s online brokerage faced similar outages.

Are you an RBC customer and have encountered any of these issues? Let us know in the comments.

Via: CBC News

Comments

  • Andrew

    Maybe they’re releasing Android Pay finally….. ya never mind thats never gonna happen

    • Adam

      Not while RBC continues to invest in RBC Wallet.

  • Uri

    My RBC direct investing account has been on the blink all day. Got a couple orders filled, but constant automatic log-outs cancellations and bad server request popups all day.