Amazon could soon play ads to users shopping with Alexa, says report

Jan 3, 2018

1:40 PM EST

5 comments

Amazon Echo

Up here in the Great White North, the ability to make purchases on Amazon through Alexa is brand new, given that the Echo only just recently launched in Canada. In the U.S. though, this functionality has been around for a few years.

With the Echo expanding to more regions, Amazon might have plans to place ads within its voice-activated Alexa speaker, according CNBC’s sources. Amazon has reportedly been in talks with Procter & Gamble and Clorox, in an effort to locate companies willing to pay to have their products placed higher in Alexa’s search results.

Alexa might also soon advertise related products to users who previously bought specific items. This is similar to how the retail platform currently recommends products on the web. Sources report that Alexa could also suggest a specific brand’s products when a user asks for help performing a task, like cleaning up an accidental spill.

It’s worth noting that Amazon’s current rules limit what types of ads can be delivered to users through Alexa.

“Streaming music, streaming radio, podcast, and flash briefing skills may include audio advertisements as long as (1) the advertisements do not use Alexa’s voice or a similar voice, refer to Alexa, or imitate Alexa interactions and (2) the skill does not include more or materially different advertising than is included when the same or similar content is made available outside of Alexa,” reads an excerpt from a May 19th, 2017 Amazon Alexa blog post.

Last year, a company called VoiceLabs made an effort to begin monetizing specific Alexa Skills, but the above policy shift forced it to stop selling sponsored messages.

To Amazon’s credit, a spokesperson has denied CNBC‘s claims, stating that the company has no plans to bring advertisements to Alexa, according to a statement sent to Engadget.

Given that voice-activated assistants like Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri and Samsung’s Bixby are viewed as the future of how consumers will interact with tech devices, ad placement potential is surely an exciting proposition for advertisers.

From the perspective of someone who frequently utilizes devices like Alexa and Google Home to control smart home devices, I hope that when ads inevitably make their way to these devices, they’re not overly intrusive.

I don’t look forward to the possibility of a Black Mirror-like dystopian future where asking Alexa to turn on my lights results in a 30-second Philips Hue smart lightbulb pre-roll.

Source: CNBC, Engadget

Comments

  • craijiji

    It should be noted that Engadget has updated their original story to include comments from an Amazon spokesperson that said that there are no plans to add advertisements to Alexa.

    Noting to see here folks.

    • Brad Fortin

      There are currently no plans to do so, which means there could be plans in an hour and that statement would still be true.

    • craijiji

      Right, they’re currently not planning to do it which means that CNBC is wrong.

      This is just clickbait, MS posted this story 18 hours after Engadget updated theirs to say that Amazon was NOT currently in talks to put sponsored content through their Echos. It’s lazy. Full stop.

    • Brad Fortin

      So in a few months when Echos are playing ads left and right you’ll gladly come back and admit you’re wrong? Okay, I can wait.

  • Brad Fortin

    Awesome. First Google Home and the Google app started showing ads earlier last year (“You have an appointment at 10:30 AM, and did you know Beauty And The Beast is playing at a theater near you? You also have lunch at…”), and now Amazon is going to join the game (“It’s going to be a sunny day today, and I heard you mention you’re out of dish soap, would you like me to order some more? Sign up for Prime today and get free shipping! Cloudy in the afternoon…”).

    I’m sure this will be fine, and people will be okay with it because it was cheap.