Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [January 3 – January 7]

Jan 3, 2018

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you're in the market to switch carriers, then you'll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup's rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we'll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

7-Eleven Speakout

Ongoing

  • $30 off any phone with $100 voucher purchase

Bell

New

  • 1GB bonus on 1/2/4/6GB data options on main regions / on 5GB data option in Saskatchewan
  • 2GB bonus on 6GB data options in Manitoba

Ongoing

  • Up to 3GB bonus on selected data plans
  • $100 trade-in credit with selected phone
  • Free Samsung Galaxy Tab E with selected smartphone purchase
  • Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (MB/QC/SK only)

Chatr

Ongoing

  • $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan

Cityfone

Ongoing

  • Double your minutes, texts and data + 50% off for 3 months on select plans
  • 10% off with BYO phone

Fido

New

  • 10GB plan for $60/month for BYO devices only (ON) OR 10GB plan for $60/month for existing customers only (AB/BC) - ended Dec. 19
  • 2GB Bonus Data on 1GB+ plans for 24 months (main regions) OR on 5GB plan (MB/SK) OR on 6GB and 8GB plans (QC)
  • $10 off for 12 months on 1GB+ BYO plans (main regions)

Ongoing

  • Double Data offer for extra $5/mo. on $95 Large Fido Pulse plan (2GB instead of 1GB)
  • $5 off for 24 months available on Talk and Text plans (main regions) and 500 Minutes Talk and Text plan (MB/SK)

Freedom Mobile

Ongoing

  • $5/mths off in credit with $25/$30 Basic Plans

Koodo Mobile

New

  • 2GB bonus for 24 months on selected plans
  • $10 off for 6 or 12months when you bring your own phone on $40+ plans

Ongoing

  • Up to $200 Bonus Gift on selected phones
  • Double the value of the of prepaid add-ons
  • Up to 1GB of bonus data on $49 plans (QC)
  • Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups

Bell MTS

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus on 6GB data options
  • $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones

PC Mobile

Ongoing

  • Bonus points with smartphone purchase on a 2-year contract

Petro-Canada

Ongoing

  • $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime card

Public Mobile

Ongoing

  • 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 6GB bonus data on select plans
  • Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

Ongoing

  • 2GB Bonus Data with 10GB plan (main regions)
  • 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan (QC)
  • $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year or No Tab
  • $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
  • $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)

SaskTel

Ongoing

  • $20 Prepaid bonus

Telus

Ongoing

  • 250MB Bonus data on Connect 37 & Hero 45 prepaid plans
  • Quebec: 3GB Bonus with 4GB / 6GB data option
  • 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB & 14GB Share plans (QC)
  • Save $10/month (QC and SK) or $5/month (other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan

Videotron

  •  

Ongoing

  • 1GB bonus data on premium plans
  • Up to 25% off plans with BYO phone

Virgin Mobile

New

  • 2GB on selected plans
  • $5/month off on $55 & 60 Gold plan

Comments

  • Jon Duke

    Omg.. Every week I complain for the obvious lack of research on these articles. Videotron completely changed their whole structure of plans and are now the most expensive carrier in Quebec. That’s a major news that warrants an article by itself since the “it’s cheaper in Québec cause of videotron” argument is about to die. Yet, nothing on this page. Seriously, just stop making these articles if you’re only going to misinform people.

