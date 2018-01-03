Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [January 3 – January 7]

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you're in the market to switch carriers, then you'll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup's rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we'll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $30 off any phone with $100 voucher purchase
Bell
New
- 1GB bonus on 1/2/4/6GB data options on main regions / on 5GB data option in Saskatchewan
- 2GB bonus on 6GB data options in Manitoba
Ongoing
- Up to 3GB bonus on selected data plans
- $100 trade-in credit with selected phone
- Free Samsung Galaxy Tab E with selected smartphone purchase
- Save $10/month with every additional line on a Share plan (MB/QC/SK only)
Chatr
Ongoing
- $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan
Cityfone
Ongoing
- Double your minutes, texts and data + 50% off for 3 months on select plans
- 10% off with BYO phone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- Save an extra $5 per month when you add a line to your Data Plus Plan
- $45/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 500MB Nationwide Data
Fido
New
- 10GB plan for $60/month for BYO devices only (ON) OR 10GB plan for $60/month for existing customers only (AB/BC) - ended Dec. 19
- 2GB Bonus Data on 1GB+ plans for 24 months (main regions) OR on 5GB plan (MB/SK) OR on 6GB and 8GB plans (QC)
- $10 off for 12 months on 1GB+ BYO plans (main regions)
Ongoing
- Double Data offer for extra $5/mo. on $95 Large Fido Pulse plan (2GB instead of 1GB)
- $5 off for 24 months available on Talk and Text plans (main regions) and 500 Minutes Talk and Text plan (MB/SK)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- $5/mths off in credit with $25/$30 Basic Plans
Koodo Mobile
New
- 2GB bonus for 24 months on selected plans
- $10 off for 6 or 12months when you bring your own phone on $40+ plans
Ongoing
- Up to $200 Bonus Gift on selected phones
- Double the value of the of prepaid add-ons
- Up to 1GB of bonus data on $49 plans (QC)
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on 6GB data options
- $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Bonus points with smartphone purchase on a 2-year contract
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime card
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- 1GB, 2GB, 3GB and 6GB bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus Data with 10GB plan (main regions)
- 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan (QC)
- $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year or No Tab
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus
Telus
Ongoing
- 250MB Bonus data on Connect 37 & Hero 45 prepaid plans
- Quebec: 3GB Bonus with 4GB / 6GB data option
- 2GB Bonus Data on the 10GB & 14GB Share plans (QC)
- Save $10/month (QC and SK) or $5/month (other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan
Videotron
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on premium plans
- Up to 25% off plans with BYO phone
Virgin Mobile
New
- 2GB on selected plans
- $5/month off on $55 & 60 Gold plan
