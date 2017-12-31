News
PREVIOUS|

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Dec 31, 2017

8:18 AM EST

0 comments

iphone x

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Essential Phone Revisit: Becoming essential [Read here]
  • Samsung Gear IconX (2017) Review [Read here]
  • Boxing Week tech deals from Amazon Canada [Read here]
  • Amazon Canada experienced a ‘record-breaking holiday season’ [Read here]
  • HQ Trivia Android app now available in Canada [Read here]
  • Canadian companies show interest in Tesla’s new Semi truck [Read here]
  • Digitally inaccessible: A closer look at smartphone accessibility in Canada [Read here]
  • Rogers and Fido customers now have wireless access across Vancouver’s full SkyTrain system [Read here]

    • Related Articles

    News

    Dec 24, 2017

    8:07 AM EST

    Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

    News

    Dec 25, 2017

    9:01 AM EST

    Merry Christmas, Joyeux Noël and Happy Holidays from MobileSyrup!

    News

    Dec 28, 2017

    7:17 AM EST

    Rogers and Fido customers now have wireless access across Vancouver’s full SkyTrain system

    Comments