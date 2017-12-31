Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.Essential Phone Revisit: Becoming essential [Read here]Samsung Gear IconX (2017) Review [Read here]Boxing Week tech deals from Amazon Canada [Read here]Amazon Canada experienced a ‘record-breaking holiday season’ [Read here]HQ Trivia Android app now available in Canada [Read here]Canadian companies show interest in Tesla’s new Semi truck [Read here]Digitally inaccessible: A closer look at smartphone accessibility in Canada [Read here]Rogers and Fido customers now have wireless access across Vancouver’s full SkyTrain system [Read here]
