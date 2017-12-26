Boxing Day tech deals from Amazon Canada

Looking for a solid roundup of tech discounts from Amazon Canada? Well, here is your definitive list. Amazon and its retail partners teased some major discounts and it seems these offers are part of its ‘Boxing Week’ promo, which are available until December 31.
Computers & Accessories:
- Asus C202SA-YS02 11.6″ Chromebook with 180 Degree Hinge for $197.00 [Reg. $299.99]
- Asus 11.6 Inch C201 Chromebook for $199.00 [Reg. $322.35]
- Acer Chromebook C740-C8F6 for $175 [Reg. $299]
- Acer CB3-431-C4VM 14″ Chromebook for $296 [Reg. $397.99]
- Apple iPad 3 Retina Display Tablet 32GB, Wi-Fi, Black (Certified Refurbished) for $219
- Kindle Paperwhite, 6-inch for $99 [Reg. $139]
- Up to 40% off Netgear products
- Macbook pro charger,DDBOX Ac 60w Magsafe Power Adapter Charger for MacBook and 13-inch for $21.59 [Reg. $27.99]
- Save 10% or more on laptops from ASUS, Acer and HP
- TP-Link Smart Plug Mini for $44.99
- TP-Link TL-NC450 HD Pan/Tilt Wi-Fi Camera with Night Vision for $89.99 [Reg. $129.99]
Wearables:
- Fitbit Alta HR, small, for $169.99
- Fitbit Alta HR Monitor, Black Gunmetal, Large for $194.95
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch, Charcoal/Smoke Gray, One Size (S and L Bands Included) for $349.95
- Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate Plus Fitness Wristband for $169.95
- Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch for $189.99
- Samsung SM-R7320WDA Gear S2 Classic, Platinum for $299.99 [Reg. $453.33]
- Samsung SM-R7200ZKAXAC Gear S2 Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $149.99 [Reg. $300.03]
- Samsung Gear S2 Classic for $199.99 [Reg. $371.74]
Smartphones and Accessories:
- Samsung Gear Icon X Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.99 [Reg. $196.52]
- AUKEY 20000mAh Portable External Battery Charger Power Bank for $31.99 [Reg. $39.99]
- AUKEY 20000mAh Portable Charger for $39.99
- Blackberry Keyone Limited Edition 64gb Black for $739
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Unlocked Phone for $858.30
- BlackBerry KEYone (Silver) Unlocked for $593
- Asus ZenFone 4 Max for $274.60 [Reg. $299]
- SanDisk Cruzer 256GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive (SDCZ36-256G-B35) for $72.85 [Reg. $90.99]
- SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 32GB Flash Drive for $17.99 [Reg. $21.22]
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC UHS-I card with Adapter for $58.50 [Reg. $63.42]
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC UHS-I card with Adapter for $96.49 [Reg. $107.80]
- SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 64GB for iPhone and iPad, Black/Silver for $84.95 [Reg. $100.02]
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC UHS-I card with Adapter for $29.98 [Reg. $31.71]
- SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD 1TB SDSSDEXT-1T00-G25 for $411.41 [Reg. $519.99]
Gaming and VR:
- Xbox One S 500GB for $298.95 [Reg. $319]
- Samsung Gear VR Virtual Reality Headset – 2016 edition for $49.99 [Reg. $59.97]
- Xbox One Wireless Controller for $49.99 [Reg. $74.99]
- 8Bitdo SNES30 Retro Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller for $34.96 [Reg. $44.99]
- HTC VIVE – Virtual Reality System + Deluxe Audio Strap + Amazon.ca $100 Gift Card $1,039.98
- PlayStation 4 – 1TB Slim – Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle Edition for $299.96 [Reg. $379.99]
TV and Audio:
- Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD High Dynamic Range Smart Android Television for $1,498 [Reg. $1,999]
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K HDR Ultra HD TV (2017 Model) for $1298
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for $189.99 [Reg. $309.99]
- Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker III for $239.00 [Reg. $319]
Smarthome:
- Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) for $99.99
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for $49.99
- Amazon Echo Plus for $169.99
- Echo Plus with built-in Smart Home Hub – White plus Philips Hue Smart Bulb included for $169.99
- bObi Classic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, Snow for $239.99 [Reg. $394.99]
- Nest Learning Thermostat, 3rd Generation for 254.99 [Reg. $289.88]
- ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat for $182.54 [Reg. $219.00]
- Nest Thermostat E for $198.95 [Reg. $229.99]
- Nest Protect for $149
- Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera for $179.00 [Reg. $249.00]
- Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance A19 4 Pack Starter Kit for $152.99 [Reg. $249.99]
- Logitech Harmony Home Hub for $112.48 [Reg. $129.99]
- Schlage BE469NXCEN619 Century Touchscreen Deadbolt for $179.99 [Reg. $229.99]
- PHILIPS Hue LightStrip Plus for $71.51 [Reg. $89.97]
- Amazon Fire TV Stick | Basic Edition for $49.99
