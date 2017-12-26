Deals
PREVIOUS|

Boxing Day tech deals from Amazon Canada

Dec 26, 2017

9:31 AM EST

2 comments

Amazon Echo Dot

Looking for a solid roundup of tech discounts from Amazon Canada? Well, here is your definitive list. Amazon and its retail partners teased some major discounts and it seems these offers are part of its ‘Boxing Week’ promo, which are available until December 31.

Computers & Accessories:

Wearables:

Smartphones and Accessories:

Gaming and VR:

TV and Audio:

Smarthome:

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

Deals

Dec 24, 2017

3:32 PM EST

Amazon Canada discounts select TP-Link networking products

Resources

Dec 21, 2017

9:05 AM EST

Here are Walmart Canada’s Boxing Day tech deals

Deals

Dec 22, 2017

1:17 PM EST

Here are all the Canadian retailers offering a free gift card with smartphone purchase this Boxin...

Resources

Dec 21, 2017

8:07 PM EST

Here are The Source’s Boxing Day sales

Comments

  • Brandon James Starcevic

    Thanks guys!

  • Smanny

    What the hell? An iPad Retina 3 with 1 GB of RAM 32 bit A5X SoC for $220 is so not with it. Especially when Apple has dropped 32 bit app support, and that tablet came out back in 2012. It’s the oldest item for sale. I know a sucker is born every minute, but come on.