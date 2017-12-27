News
HQ Trivia Android app now available in Canada

Dec 27, 2017

10:08 AM EST

3 comments

HQ Trivia

Canadians can now check out HQ Trivia on their Android devices.

The popular iOS trivia app and now Android app is currently available in beta here in Canada.

Created by Vine co-founders Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll, HQ Trivia allows users to win up to $2,000 in cash. Every weekday, the app streams two 12 multiple choice trivia shows, one at 3pm EST and another at 9pm EST. Users that answer all 12 questions correctly will either win or split a $2,000 USD cash pot.

In a tweet sent out from its official Twitter account, HQ Trivia says it plans to officially launch on Android on January 1st. Until then, Canadians can see what all the fuss is about by downloading the app from the Google Play Store.

Source: Google Play Via: Android Central

Comments

  • ld

    Is this spam? This article seems like spam.

    • Brandon James Starcevic

      No, this is something I’ve been waiting for, is super popular in the States

  • Hagar

    Yeah, seems extremely dodgy to me…installed it but anything that seems to good to be true…