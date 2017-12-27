News
Canadian companies show interest in Tesla’s new Semi truck

Dec 27, 2017

10:45 AM EST

7 comments

In the little over a month since Tesla’s new electric and semi-autonomous Semi truck reveal, the company’s seen a lot of significant pre-orders from major brand names.

Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Budweiser Beer, says it reserved 40 big rigs; PepsiCo put down deposits for 100 and, in the largest reported pre-order to date, UPS pre-ordered 125 Semi trucks. 

Canadian companies are also jumping at the opportunity to pre-order these trucks, which hold the promise of eventually being fully autonomous. Walmart Canada, Loblaws and Fortigo Freight, an Etobicoke-based trucking company, have all pre-ordered units.

Fortigo Freight pre-ordered one Tesla Semi truck with a down payment of $26,000 CAD, the company told Automotive News. It says the remaining balance is under $181,000 USD.

The company’s president, Elias Demangos, says his company will run a pilot program with the big rig. He also told CBC News that he doesn’t expect widespread adoption of autonomous trucking within the next decade, noting that drivers will still be needed, particularly for short-haul trucking.

It’s been a big year for autonomous driving in Canada, with the first street test of an autonomous vehicle and driverless truck trials by Suncor Energy in Alberta.

In order to prepare for the autonomous future of trucking, Transport Minister Marc Garneau has asked a standing senate committee on transport and communications to study regulatory and technical issues related to the deployment of automated commercial vehicles.

Source: CBC News, Automotive News 



  • Dimitri

    Good to see companies are backing up Tesla on this. More and more companies will pick them up when they see them rolling on the road and first person reviews.

    • Rev0lver

      Tesla can’t even deliver the model 3. This truck won’t be available until the 2030s if at all.

    • If faults an such show up in ramping up production, is it not better to fix them now then wait until later? All Tesla’s have been delayed, which isn’t a bad thing really. Even other automakers delay their products when their are issues.

      Considering they are a brand new automaker/technology company developing everything new and in-house — their production schedule is pretty good. And people are still buying them.

      The Model 3 is being ramped up as we speak and the Semi will be within the next 10 years — the more pre-orders the faster it will come. Plus Tesla is developing their compact crossover and pickup truck. All in all, they’ll all come soon enough.

    • Rev0lver

      It’s better to have realistic timelines and not lie to investors and customers. Keep drinking the Elon-Aid friend. I’ll be laughing as investors loose their shirts.

      Also, can you explain to me how software affects physics?

  • Albin

    Like the concept, but how well do the batteries stand up to cold weather? Serious road-testing needed.

    • With proper battery management software and design, they’re fine. The fact that electric power-trains has way fewer moving part then internal combustion is a huge plus for cold-weather!

    • Rev0lver

      How does software affect the physics of lithium ion batteries at freezing temperatures?