Samsung smart speaker to come in early 2018, says report

Samsung is expected to release its in-development smart speaker in the first half of 2018, and it’ll cost $200 USD (about $255.91 CAD), according to a new Bloomberg report.
According to Bloomberg, the speaker will utilize Bixby, and will be focused on audio quality and managing smart connected home appliances — many of which are already made by Samsung. It’ll likely be a hub for Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem. In addition, the report says Galaxy smartphones will work with the speaker.
This Samsung smart speaker will be in competition with Harman Kardon’s Invoke, Amazon’s Echo products, Google Home devices and Apple’s eventually-coming HomePod.
Samsung mobile head DJ Koh first mentioned that a Samsung-branded smart speaker is on its way in August.
Source: Bloomberg
