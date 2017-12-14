Google and Amazon’s feud is coming to an end.
According to an Amazon spokesperson speaking to CNET, the U.S.-based e-commerce giant will once again stock Google’s Chromecast as well as the Apple TV.
“I can confirm that we are assorting Apple TV and Chromecast,” said the spokesperson, in an interview with CNET.
Amazon initially removed the Chromecast and Apple TV from Amazon.com two years ago. Due to the removal, searches on the e-commerce site only returned results for Amazon’s Fire TV stick, as well as mounts for Chromecast and Apple TV.
It was only a few weeks ago that Google announced plans to remove its YouTube app from the Amazon’s Echo Show and its Fire TV stick due to Amazon’s refusal to reach an agreement with Google over Chromecast products, a threat that Amazon seems to have taken quite seriously.
As of right now, product listings for the Apple TV, including the Apple TV 4K, the Google Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra have appeared on the American Amazon website, but Amazon has yet to update its Canadian site.
This most recent change may also lead to Google keeping its YouTube app on the Fire TV stick and add it back to the Amazon Echo Show — a product that hasn’t been released in Canada yet.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Amazon Canada for comment, and this story will be updated with a response.
Source: CNET
