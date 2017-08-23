Samsung mobile head says Samsung branded smart speaker is on its way

A Samsung-branded smart speaker is on its way, mobile division president DJ Koh said in a recent interview with CNBC.
In the interview, Koh mentioned the company is already working on the smart speaker and that it might announce the product soon. Additionally, he suggested that the Korean company is working to get the smart speaker out fast as he told CNBC, “I want to be moving quite heavily on it.”
Though Koh didn’t mention it, it’s likely that the smart speaker will come equipped with the company’s voice assistant Bixby. Today during the Samsung Note 8’s hardware reveal, the company went into great depths about Bixby and its capabilities on the Galaxy Note 8.
The Samsung smart speaker will be up against an assortment of other smart speakers such as Amazon’s Echo, Google’s Home, Apple’s HomePod and Harman Kardon’s Invoke, which comes equipped with Microsoft AI Cortana.
Koh also announced that the Samsung Gear S4 will be unveiled next week at the IFA conference in Berlin.
Source: CNBC
