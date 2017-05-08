News
PREVIOUS|

The Invoke is Harman Kardon’s Cortana-powered answer to Amazon’s Echo

May 8, 2017

1:15 PM EST

8 comments

Harman/Kardon Invoke speaker

Harman/Kardon has announced its answer to the Amazon Echo and the Google Home, the Invoke.

The unreleased home speaker device — leaked this morning, then officially announced by the Connecticut-based company — is powered by Cortana, Microsoft’s voice-powered digital assistant

Users are able to control the Harman/Kardon speaker with their voice. The Invoke can control smart home devices, play music and receive/make calls through Microsoft-owned Skype.

Furthermore, the device will incorporate many of the voice-activated assistant’s features such as telling jokes, identify songs, playing games and sending e-mails.

The speaker is aluminum-crafted and contains three subwoofers, three tweeters, and a seven-microphone array, making it louder than the one woofer, one tweeter Echo.

What’s odd is the Invoke features Cortana and not Bixby. Considering Harman/Kardon is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, many might expect the Invoke to utilize Bixby, the Galaxy S8’s voice-powered assistant. Potentially this means the Korean company is not concerned about the voice-powered speaker market or is working on its own device in-house.

The Cortana-powered speakers will release sometime this fall as the Connecticut-based company has not announced an official release date. Additionally, there is no word if and/or when the device will be available in Canada, according to a Harman/Kardon representative.

Source: Harman/Kardon

Related Articles

News

Dec 14, 2017

9:00 PM EST

Apple Maps is bringing indoor maps to Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver international airports

News

Dec 14, 2017

8:04 PM EST

Pokémon Crystal is coming to the Nintendo eShop on January 26

News

Dec 14, 2017

8:02 PM EST

Amazon Prime Video announces crime drama series McMafia

News

Dec 14, 2017

7:04 PM EST

Pre-orders for the Ataribox have been delayed

Comments

  • vn33

    I’ll bet this will cost a pretty penny!! For bang-for-buck value, I think my Echo Dot, which I can connect to the BT speaker of my choice, still the best option.

    • Smanny

      Best bang for buck would be the raspberry pi zero Google Assistant kit. You can get all the parts in Canada yourself for around $25 CAD. If you buy the latest edition of magpi magazine for $18 CAD, then you get all the parts included in the magazine. Even Amazon’s echo dot is well over $100 CAD.

    • vn33

      I agree DYI is still gives best value … However, not everyone can (or have time/patience), such as me where I wish I have some time to pursue more of DIY projects. I got my Echo dot for $US 39 when it was on sale. To me, that’s a good deal.

  • Many99

    Is this going to go the same direction as with google home and Alexa have in Canada where we shouldn’t hold our breath to hear an announcement of a Canadian availability anytime soon.

  • downhilldude

    Bixby is still pretty much a beta offering. If/when Bixby becomes s full fledged solution, I expect it will find its way into products like this.

  • Pingback: Microsoft to partner with HP and Intel on future Cortana devices | Daily Update()

  • Pingback: Developers can now publish new Cortana skills | Daily Update()

  • Pingback: Samsung smart speaker to come in early 2018, says report - Canadian Tech News()