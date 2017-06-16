News
Apple publicly files for ‘HomePod’ trademark in Canada

Jun 16, 2017

5:18 PM EDT

29 comments

HomePod

Though Apple first made a secret trademark filing for its upcoming IoT high-end speaker, the HomePod, back in May in Liechtenstein, a country that sits between Austria and Switzerland, the company has now made its first public filing for the speaker in Canada.

The trademark filing, which was made on June 5th following the tech giant’s WWDC keynote in San Jose, California, covers products like “audio speakers,” “audio amplifiers” and receivers, including “controlling and monitoring consumer electronics devices, lighting, appliances, thermostats, heating and air conditioning systems, alarm and home security and surveillance systems, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.”

The full filing, originally uncovered by PatentlyApple, can be found below:

“Audio speakers; audio amplifiers and receivers; music digital audio players and recorders; sound recording and reproducing apparatus; microphones; voice recording apparatuses, namely, digital voice recorders; voice recording and recognition apparatuses, namely, microphones for receiving voice data; radios, radio transmitters, and radio receivers; wireless communication devices for voice or data transmission; digital audio and digital video players and recorders; wireless communication devices for the transmission of voice, data, images, audio, video, and multimedia content; computer hardware for playing, organizing, downloading, transmitting, manipulating and reviewing audio files and media files; electronic devices capable of providing access to the Internet and for the sending, receiving, and storing of telephone calls, electronic mail, and other digital data; voice-controlled smart audio speakers with virtual personal assistant capabilities; personal digital assistant; electronic voice command and recognition and remote control apparatus and devices for controlling and monitoring consumer electronics devices, lighting, appliances, thermostats, heating and air conditioning systems, alarm and home security and surveillance systems, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, door and window locks and latches, and home automation systems; network communication apparatus; remote controls; accessories for smart audio speakers.”

Apple’s A8-powered HomePod is coming “later this year” to the U.S., U.K. and Australia, with a launch in other regions, presumably including Canada, at some point in 2018.

The HomePod is currently listed at $349 USD (about $470 CAD), putting its price significantly above the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Source: Patently Apple

Via: iPhoneinCanada

Comments

  • Graison Swaan

    You’re better off with a sonos play1.

    • ciderrules

      Thanks for the laugh. The HomePod is already significantly better than the Play 3, let alone a Play 1.

    • Graison Swaan

      I didn’t realize you’ve tested them both extensively, i look forward to your upcoming review.

    • Brad Fortin

      Every single reviewer who’s heard the HomePod has agreed that it handily beats the Sonos Play 3 in sound quality, being closer in quality to the Sonos Play 5, and that it makes the Amazon Echo sound like a toy.

    • ciderrules

      Beat me to it. Sonos should be worried. They are a premium small speaker and the types of people who would pay extra for a Sonos (over the umpteen other cheap speakers out there) are also the people who would buy a HomePod.

      Except the HomePod sounds better at the same price level AND includes an assistant.

    • Brad Fortin

      Sonos shouldn’t necessarily be worried, but this should at least encourage them to up their game. I look forward to the competition, it’ll lead to better quality speakers for everyone, even those who can’t afford a HomePod or Sonos.

    • Smanny

      If you really want great sound, then if you already own a beats pill, or some other great sounding Bluetooth stereo speakers. Then pair the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, or Google Home for a fraction of what Apple is asking at $470, and you save money, plus you get a smarter and more robust AI Assistant.

    • Brad Fortin

      But if you don’t already own a great-sounding speaker you’re going to be spending more by buying both the lady-in-a-cylinder and a great-sounding speaker to pair it with, whereas the HomePod has both. The HomePod is good for people who haven’t invested in those things yet.

    • Smanny

      Brad do you honestly believe that you can’t find a great Bluetooth stereo speaker for a fraction of the $470 CAD? If you think that you can’t find an inexpensive speaker with great sound, then you need your head examined, especially if you think it’s going to cost more than Apples HomePod.

      I would say Google it. But you clearly have in your mind set that since it’s from Apple it’s going to be a good no matter what the cost

    • Brad Fortin

      But you clearly have in your mind set that since it’s from Apple it’s going to be a good no matter what the cost

      And you have it set in your mind that anything Apple makes isn’t worth the price. Every single person who’s heard it in person unanimously agrees that it sounds better than anything else in the price range. But sure, keep believing they’re all wrong and you’re right even though they’ve heard it and you haven’t.

    • Eluder

      Comparing it to an Echo is pointless when the Homepod costs nearly 3 times of the Echo. Sound quality isn’t the only important aspect of Homepod, it’s the assistant, and if Siri on there is anything like it is on my iPhone 7 Plus then it will be a big failure as it is by far the worst assistant of them all (I’ve got Google Home and Echo Dots at home). Apple has a ton of ground to make up on the digital assistant space before it can compete with Amazon or Google from this standpoint. I also have a Sonos Play 5 and though it sounds good, it’s overpriced, so I don’t expect the Homepod to sound special, especially for the money.

    • Brad Fortin

      To focus on the assistant is to miss the point. The assistant is a feature of the product, but the product is a speaker first and foremost. Don’t miss the forest for the trees.

      I encourage you to read Neil Cybart’s HomePod article on Above Avalon to learn more about how well the speaker actually performs as a speaker, and how Siri is just icing on the metaphorical smart speaker cake.

    • Smanny

      If sound is really a priority first. Then buy one of the many Bluetooth enabled stereo speakers for much less than $470. You can even pick up Apple’s own beats pill for $250 right now at bestbuy. The HomePod has no mention of any battery, whereas many of those Bluetooth speakers have batteries and can play for lots of hours without being plugged in. But if you don’t like beats, then their are many others, like Bose which range from $150-$900. I am sure even the $150 versions would​ give Apple’s HomePod a run for its money.

      So does this new HomePod have that Superior sound over all other Bluetooth speakers? Time will truly tell. But as it stands today. Many of those current Bluetooth speakers most likely do offer Superior sound quality and even battery backup for a fraction of what Apple is asking for their HomePod. Leaving room for a third party AI smart Assistant like Googles Home or Amazon’s Echo to be paired to any of those Bluetooth speakers for a fraction of the cost of Apples HomePod.

    • ciderrules

      This must really bother you to have to say the same thing in several posts? Did you forget what you typed yesterday?

      The Sonos Play 3 retails for $379 CDN. The HomePod sounds significantly better than the Sonos 3 according to every reviewer who listened to them.

      Your premise that you can get a $150 speaker to give the HomePod “a run for its money” is a complete lie. I challenge you to find any review comparing something like a Beats Pill or Bose speaker for $150 that can beat the Sonos 3. And beat it “significantly”.

    • Smanny

      Let’s get all those people in Apple’s controlled demo to hear Apple’s HomePod and compare it to only one Sonos play 3 speaker, which was also controlled by Apple’s demo crew. So now everyone heard the best. So all the hundreds of Bluetooth speakers manufacturers​ should stop making Bluetooth speakers then, why because Apple’s is now the best on the market. This controlled demo put on by Apple has to be legit, so Apple is now the best, and the best at those price points. So hey everyone ciderrules Knows more than all of us, especially since he listens to Apple’s preachings every day. There is no hype or propaganda being put on by Apple at any of their demos. It’s all legit.

    • ciderrules

      Sorry to break it to you, but Apple plays it safe. Whenever they make a claim it always turns out that they were being conservative. They know if they “cheat” on a test it will come out later and theyll be chastised for it.

      If anything they would have made sure the Sonos was set up perfectly so when people test them in the real world they’ll get the same results.

      Ignorant people are the ones who believe in conspiracies or loaded tests. So keep on believing if it makes you feel better. Doesn’t make any of it true.

    • Smanny

      Sure and the claim is great audio first and foremost, right ciderrules? Hey at $470 for Apple’s little cylinder, I would expect it to have great audio and more. But the real question is it worth it? But hey from a blind sheeple like you ciderrules, you would always say yes. Right ciderrules.

    • ciderrules

      Nothing like seeing the troll get upset when their lies get called out. Don’t you get sick of being made a fool of?

    • Smanny

      Lol, the only fool here would be some poor sucker willing to part with his/her money for a $470 overpriced little speaker with Siri capabilities.

    • Brad Fortin

      So all the hundreds of Bluetooth speakers manufacturers​ should stop making Bluetooth speakers then, why because Apple’s is now the best on the market.

      Actually it’s the exact opposite. This should encourage other speaker manufacturers to improve their speakers so that they’re better than Apple.

    • Brad Fortin

      I am sure even the $150 versions would​ give Apple’s HomePod a run for its money.

      But you haven’t heard the HomePod, so you can’t compare it, but the people who have heard the HomePod unanimously agree that it sounds better than any competing speaker in the same price range. As in, Apple’s $349 USD HomePod sounds better than any Bose, B&O, Sonos, Nyne, UE, Beats, etc speaker you can get in the same price range.

    • Smanny

      Oh my, a controlled test from Apple for the public to hear. Well then it has to be unanimous then. Apple is the best sounding then, and that makes all the difference, especially when all those people at Apple’s controlled demo of their new HomePod heard the best. Right? So it has to be that Apple’s sound is the best, but what about it’s AI or Siri assistant? Hmmm.

      So all along you have been stating that you would mainly get Apples HomePod for it’s great sound first and foremost. And that Siri is an afterthought. Whereas most people looking to buy one of these assistants​ in the first place is to use the assistant first and foremost, with sound as secondary. For that matter Amazon’s Echos and Googles Home can pair with other Bluetooth speakers. Which by the way there is already hundreds of other bluetooth speakers on the market already.

      But I am sure now that Apple has arrived on the scene that they will put all other speakers out of business. Because Apple is here now to take over and be the best. Right Brad?

    • Brad Fortin

      You’re hilarious.

    • ciderrules

      Pathetic is a better word.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Quite; it is a superb little speaker. Just read what WhatHiFi have to say about it…

  • jay

    sound quality? do not see anyone listen to them and wow they blow me away for 500$. i have a beats pill that i bought three years ago for 99$ they sound ok for me. it has a 3.5 headphone jack and NFC plus bluetooth. now i have to spend 500$ for a speaker with sir which is useless tome

    • It’s Me

      You sound upset. But it doesn’t seem you are the target customers so don’t be too upset.

  • PeterC

    Another hobby for Apple.

