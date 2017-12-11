News
Ontario’s proposed cellphone zombie law has passed its first reading

The bill proposes a fine of $50 for people who cross the street while checking their phones

Dec 11, 2017

10:51 AM EST

14 comments

An image showing a woman looking at her phone while crossing the street

Ontario Liberal MPP Yvan Baker’s proposed ‘zombie law’ has passed its first reading in the province’s Legislative Assembly.

Bill 171, tabled by Baker in October 2017 and formally known as the Phone Down, Heads Up Act, aims to amend the Ontario Highway Traffic Act by establishing a series of increasing fines for crossing a “roadway while holding and using a wireless communication device, electronic entertainment device or other prescribed device,” in circumstances when the pedestrian using the device isn’t trying to contact emergency services or making a phone call.

Interestingly enough, the bill’s text specifies that pedestrians won’t be fined for making a phone call only if they’re continuing a phone call that was started “before crossing the roadway.”

Individuals can be fined $50 CAD for a first offence, $75 for a second offence, and $125 for each subsequent offence.

When Baker first tabled the bill, he specified that his goal wasn’t to charge fines or fees, but to simply raise pedestrian and driver awareness.

The bill even currently includes an escape clause for municipalities that don’t want to enforce the law. As such, it will most likely be enforced like Ontario’s jaywalking laws — as well as the jaywalking laws that technically do exist in most municipalities.

That is to say, the law will be there, and people will no doubt violate it, but at least it might stop some pedestrians from checking their phones while crossing the street.

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    Another example fo the nanny-state of Ontario. The idea we need a law like this that won’t even be enforced is ludicrous. Whenever happened to common sense? This is just another fine example of the downside of technology and the kind of people were are creating where face time with a phone supersedes and indeed impairs our ability to relate to others in the flesh. Nothing is that important requiring you look at your phone walking down or crossing a street.

    • Brad Fortin

      Whenever happened to common sense?

      It’s not as common as the name might imply.

  • Alex

    imo, checking phones isn’t too much of an issue, than people who dont check the roads as they cross. Walking sign doesn’t mean its 100% safe… i see lots of people who cross without checking their phones when it was unsafe to walk.
    whats worst are the people who check their phones… and when its safe to walk (everyone else is crossing) they continue to stand and check their phone. On the last few seconds to cross, they suddenly run into the road as they realized they almost missed their light…

  • Victor

    This is the most stupid law I ever saw. How about people checking their watch? How about people talking to eachother and not looking at the road? This is just another way to make money disguised as *protection*. Ridiculous and disgusting. I wish these people dissappear from the face of the earth. Can’t we vote for these things? Are we supposed to let them oppress us with all their crap like this all the time?

    • Brad Fortin

      How about people checking their watch?

      The article seems pretty clear:

      while holding and using a wireless communication device, electronic entertainment device or other prescribed device

      Unless it’s a smartwatch and you’re playing games on it you’re fine.

      How about people talking to eachother and not looking at the road?

      People are neither wireless communication devices nor are people electronic entertainment devices, so you’re fine.

      Nobody’s being oppressed by being told to pay attention to the road when they cross, don’t be ridiculous.

    • John Lofwire

      Agreed its should be a rule that if you cross the street and you are not looking around you you can get fined.

      Agreed those type of ppl need to dissapear from the face of the earth as they dont care what happen around them and cause accidents.

  • ChrisPollard77

    Wait, wait. So you can start dialing a call while crossing, but can’t hold it to your head and talk while crossing? How brain dead are these ‘law makers’?? I can have a phone to my ear and easy turn my eyes/head to see what’s going on … but it’s much harder while staring at the screen to dial it. LOL

    This is all driven by insurance companies, looking for charges against people that loophole them out of having to pay out for, well, anything, ever.

    • Brad Fortin

      …in circumstances when the pedestrian using the device isn’t trying to contact emergency services or making a phone call.

      Don’t forget to finish reading before racing down to the comments to rage.

    • John Lofwire

      I would recommend to read again..

      Its clearly stated that if the call was started before crossing you are allowed to continue and if you start a call as you cross its illegal..

  • William Cressman Sywyk

    can’t this focus be put into the fentalnyl crap or opium or the shootings or SOMETHING ANYTHING that is an ACTUAL issue?

  • MoYeung

    “The bill even currently includes an escape clause for municipalities that don’t want to enforce the law. As such, it will most likely be enforced like Ontario’s jaywalking laws — as well as the jaywalking laws that technically do exist in most municipalities.”

    No enforcement or selective enforcement?

  • Misa

    Nanny state suffocating our freedoms with millions of laws.

  • Striker67

    Omg they really don’t have anything to do

  • Riley Freeman

    this is dumb. please dont waste taxpayer dollars with silly court cases like this