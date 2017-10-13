Original Xbox backwards compatibility is still coming in 2017, says Xbox executive

Phil Spencer, the head of all things Xbox at Microsoft, has confirmed that original Xbox game compatibility with the Xbox One is still coming at some point in 2017.
In an interview with GameSpot at the Brazil Game Show, Spencer emphasized that his team is very close to completing the feature.
“I have a little dashboard I go to and I can see all the games [and] where they are in getting approvals in the pipeline. I know the games that are coming for the original Xbox but I don’t think we’ve announced them all. We have to do this in partnership with partners, but we’re still on track. I feel really good. The games look great,” said Spencer during his interview with GamesSpot.
Spencer emphasized that the feature will be out before the end of the year, but also teased that OG Xbox backwards compatibility may also come to the upcoming, more powerful Xbox One X, though he declined to go into specifics. It’s still unclear exactly how many title will be supported by the Xbox One’s original Xbox backwards compatibility feature, with only titles like Fusion Frenzy and Crimson Skies being confirmed so far.
Since Spencer took over Microsoft’s Xbox One division from Don Mattrick back in 2013, he has rapidly transformed the Xbox One console, introducing the smaller Xbox One S and also reaffirming the system’s focus on gaming rather than being an all-in-one media device.
Microsoft’s Xbox One X is set to release on November 7th for $599. MobileSyrup‘s Bradly Shankar recently attended Microsoft’s Xbox Showcase Experience to preview the soon-to-be-released console.
Source: GameSpot
