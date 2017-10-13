Xplornet opens new regional office in Cornwall, Ontario

On Thursday, rural internet provider and Manitoba regional carrier Xplornet celebrated the official opening of a new office in Cornwall, Ontario.
Located in the Weave Shed Complex in the city’s Cotton Mills district, Leslie O’Shaughnessy, the Mayor of Cornwall, as well MPP Jim McDonell were among the elected officials at the opening.
Xplornet announced it planned to open a new regional office last year. The company plans to invest $40 million into the complex. The company says it has so far hired some 120 full-time employees to work at its new outpost.
“Our customers live in rural communities across Canada. To continue providing exceptional customer service, we choose to invest in rural communities,” said Allison Lenehan, the president and CEO of Xplornet.
“We think Cornwall and the surrounding areas in Eastern Ontario are representative of our customers and ultimately, of rural Canada itself. We are delighted to celebrate the official opening of what we view as an exciting new part of our company. We envision a bright future for Xplornet in Cornwall in the years ahead.”
Xplornet became a regional cellular provider when Bell completed its acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services (MTS) earlier this year. Bell was required by the federal government to move 24,700 of its customers and spectrum to Xplornet. More recently, Xplornet launched a high-capacity broadband internet satellite into space.
Source: Xplornet
Comments