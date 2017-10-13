Rogers is expanding its low-cost internet program, Connected for Success, to 1,300 households in Brantford, Ontario, and surrounding Brant County, the carrier has announced.
The service will be eligible to the City of Brantford’s subsidized housing tenants at the price of $9.99 per month with no contract or credit checks required.
The service features 10Mbps download speeds and 1Mbps upload speeds.
Rogers’ Connected for Success program operates in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland, partnering with over 190 housing partners since 2013. The company says 15,500 households have taken advantage of the service since its inception.
The next most affordable internet option from Rogers, open to the general public, is Internet 5, which offers 5Mbps download speeds and 1Mbps upload speeds for $32.99, plus a modem rental of $8 per month.
The carrier also recently expanded Connected for Success to 12,000 low-income housing tenants in Waterloo.
Competitor Telus also offers a low-income internet program called ‘Internet for Good,’ though it is more broadly focused on Western Canada.
