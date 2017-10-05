News
PREVIOUS|

Federal government hasn’t learned its spectrum auction lessons, says Montreal Economic Institute

Oct 5, 2017

3:49 PM EDT

2 comments

Parallel Wireless Bey Station

An analyst from the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) believes that the government hasn’t learned its lesson from the previous spectrum auction in 2015.

Earlier this year, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains proposed setting aside 30MHz of spectrum for bidding by non-incumbents, a group defined by the CRTC as those with less than 10 percent of the national wireless subscriber market share.

Martin Masse, the MEI’s former director of research and publications, believes that such a tactic would be a mistake.

According to an October 5th, 2017 media release, Masse believes that “experience has shown that such measures essentially constitute public subsidies that are either lost to weak new entrants that consistently fail, or wasted on established regional players that would have had the means to bid for the full value of the spectrum.”

“The federal government’s rules have also delayed the use — or the more efficient use — of spectrum frequencies that were wasted on the failed companies or were simply unused by the license holders,” reads an excerpt from the same release.

Michel Kelly-Gagnon, president and CEO of the MEI, also added that setting aside a certain amount of spectrum for smaller wireless players is counter to the purpose of an open auction.

“Open, competitive auctions are supposed to lead to a more optimal allocation of resources than arbitrary decisions by politicians and bureaucrats,” said Kelly-Gagnon, in the same release. “The proposed set-aside defeats that purpose. If the government really believes we need more competition in the wireless sector, it should let it happen, plain and simple.”

Source: CNW

Related Articles

News

Mar 6, 2015

9:04 AM EDT

WIND Mobile big winner in AWS-3 spectrum auction as Rogers, Mobilicity no-shows

News

Apr 13, 2015

3:52 PM EDT

What you need to know about the 2500 Mhz spectrum auction

News

Oct 5, 2017

3:07 PM EDT

CRTC allows a second round of interventions on Wi-Fi-first MVNOs

Features

Sep 28, 2017

10:32 AM EDT

Bell wants to create piracy blacklist through NAFTA

Comments

  • It’s Me

    “Open, competitive auctions are supposed to lead to a more optimal allocation of resources than arbitrary decisions by politicians and bureaucrats,” said Kelly-Gagnon

    No they aren’t. They are supposed to generate the largest bids. That’s it. Deepest pockets wins, which has nothing to do with optimal.

    MEI is a complete joke. It usually sounds like they are reading directly from the carrier’s emails to them.

  • Spencer Navarra-Chew

    They’re not entirely wrong.
    Of the new “startup” providers, only Freedom and Videotron are left standing. Videotron seems content and intent on being King of the hill in Quebec and is in no danger, making out well in the previous auctions.
    Freedom (then Wind) missed the 700Mhz auction due to the unstable financial situation they were in at the time. This hurt them greatly as the AWS (bands 4 &66) spectrum they do have is far inferior, especially in urban environments, however their purchase by Shaw has put them in a far more stable situation, although still weaker than the incumbents. The set aside spectrum isn’t a bad idea per se, it’s basically just trying to bootstrap Freedom into a stronger threat to the incumbents.