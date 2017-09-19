Resources
Best Buy offering $20 off a Fitbit Charge 2 or Alta HR with trade-in of any fitness tracker

Sep 19, 2017

1:27 PM EDT

BestBuy is promoting the Fitbit Charge 2 and Alta HR by providing a $20 CAD bonus when customers trade in any fitness tracker — regardless of age or brand.

Currently, the Fibit Charge 2 costs $199.99 CAD, while the Fitbit Alta HR is $169.99 — a temporary reduction of price that lasts until September 21st.

The Fitbit Alta HR was released in Spring 2017, with MobileSyrup‘s Igor Bonifacic noting an iterative design shift and performance upgrade from its predecessor. The Fitbit Charge 2 was released in Fall 2016, with our review calling it “Fitbit’s best fitness wearable to date.”

The deal is available in-store only, for a maximum of one per customer per day. The offer is also not available at all stores. Due to municipal bylaws, trade-ins are not available in Surrey and Kelowna, B.C.; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sudbury, Richmond Hill and Woodbridge, Ontario; Rosemere and Granby, Quebec.

Best Buy will continue to offer the trade-in promotion until November 22nd, 2017.

Source: Best Buy Canada

Comments

  • heynow00

    Good deal if the McDonald’s kids one counts.