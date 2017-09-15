SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 138: iPhone X gon’ give it to ya

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, and Patrick O’Rourke are joined by Josh McConnell, technology editor at the Financial Post, to discuss all the announcements from Apple’s keynote.
The Apple presentation this week showed off a variety of new devices, including the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the iPhone X, the Apple watch 3 and a the Apple TV 4K. Both Patrick and Josh were in attendance at the much anticipated event and have plenty of takeaways to share with the SyrupCast crew.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Patrick O’Rourke and Josh McConnell
Total runtime: 41:16
Apple fall event: 2:00
Shoutouts: 36:46
Josh’s shoutout goes to Patxi’s Pizza. Rose is talking about Navdeep Bains defending his spectrum advantage for smaller competitors. Patrick, during the #SwitchMinute, gives a shoutout to the Super Mario Odyssey Edition for the Switch. Finally, Igor’s shoutout goes to The Current War!
