Apple unveils Apple TV 4K

Apple has formally announced the successor to 2015’s fourth-generation Apple TV.
Dubbed the Apple TV 4K, the device is a significant hardware upgrade over its predecessor. The Apple-made set-top box features a three-core A10X Fusion processor.
The device also streams at a native resolution of 2160p, supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR.
The Cupertino computing giant also announced that users would be able to stream HDR content from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, as well as 4K content from the aforementioned streaming services.
The Apple TV 4K runs tvOS 4.
Apple’s Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services, Eddy Cue, also showed an image suggesting that CBC and CraveTV apps will be coming to Apple TV in Canada.
Apple TV 4K will be available for pre-order on September 15th, 2017 and it will be available on September 22nd, 2017.
The 32GB Apple TV 4K will cost $179 USD and the 64GB model will cost $199 USD.
