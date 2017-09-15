Apple job listing is looking for programmers with counselling and psychology backgrounds

Apple has a new position open for a Siri software engineer in charge of health and wellness, and while the job opening is not available to Canadians, it could indicate that the tech giant is working on interesting new features for its voice-activated assistant.
The job requires candidates to have a background in computer science and programming, as well as experience in counselling or psychology. The posting also encourages applicants to “play a part in the next revolution in human-computer interaction.”
Apple is looking for someone to help Siri answer more serious questions it seems.
“People have serious conversations with Siri. People talk to Siri about all kinds of things, including when they’re having a stressful day or have something serious on their mind. They turn to Siri in emergencies or when they want guidance on living a healthier life.”
Unfortunately none of the currently available voice assistants — Google Assistant, Bixby, Cortana and Siri — are adept enough to help out with the more serious problems.
If Siri could provide further assistance to people who ask the voice activated assistant more serious questions, the AI could perhaps prove to be very helpful to many people in need.
Source: Apple
