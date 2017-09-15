The Apple Watch Series 3 is now available for pre-order in Canada through Bell and from Apple Canada. The LTE-enabled smartwatch, which also has a built-in Siri speaker, was unveiled during Apple’s keynote in Cupertino, California earlier this week.
Launching on September 22nd, the Apple Watch Series 3 will be available in gold, silver and space grey aluminum or silver and space black stainless steel. The LTE version of the smartwatch will start at $519 CAD, while a non-LTE version will also be offered at a cost of $429.
Bell is offering a $5 Smartwatch plan that lets users share data and a phone number with their Canada-wide/Canada-U.S. Share plan through a new feature called ‘NumberShare.’ The carrier is also offering a limited-time promotion that gives customers the first three months of the plan free.
Telus is the only other carrier that has confirmed it will offer the new Apple Watch in Canada, although the company has indicated that it will not have the smartwatch available on the September 22nd launch date.
Telus says it can’t confirm exact release information, stating that it will arrive once “the systems technology is in place.” In the meantime, Telus customers can pre-register for updates on when pre-orders become available.
Rogers and its sub-brand Fido have confirmed they will not be offering the Apple Watch Series 3, at least for the time being. “We expect a lot of excitement around the new iPhone models and that is what we are focusing on,” Rogers said in a statement to MobileSyrup. “Rogers and Fido are not currently carrying the Apple Watch. Carrying the Apple Watch will be something we look at as we expand of our device portfolio.”
For more on the Apple Watch Series 3, check out MobileSyrup‘s hands-on impressions straight from Apple’s new Cupertino headquarters.
As well, a breakdown of the major announcements from Apple’s event can be found here.
Comments