iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus now available to pre-order in Canada

Apple’s iterative next-generation devices, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, are now available to pre-order through Apple Canada and at most Canadian carriers, ahead of the September 22nd release date.
The devices are available in silver, gold, and space grey colour variants, with either 64GB or 256GB of internal storage. The 64GB model iPhone 8 model starts at $929 CAD outright, while the 256GB model will cost $1,139. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 Plus begins at $1059 for 64GB of internal storage, with the 256GB model set to cost $1,269.
From a carrier perspective, Telus, Rogers, Bell, BellMTS, Fido, Virgin Mobile, Koodo, Videotron, SaskTel, and Eastlink are all offering pre-orders. For the iPhone 8, the contract prices range from $229 for the 64GB iPhone 8 to $430 for the 256 model. The iPhone 8 Plus is priced a bit higher at $359 for the 64GB to $760 for the 256GB variant.
While the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are compatible with Band 66 LTE — a necessity for use on Freedom Mobile’s network — the aforementioned carrier is not currently offering the two devices for pre-order.
The iPhone 8 is almost visually indistinguishable from its predecessor, the iPhone 7, but features a glass back that allows for wireless charging and Apple’s new Bionic A11 processor. Check out our first impressions with the device here.
Source: Apple Canada
