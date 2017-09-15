News
If you’re in the market for a deal, specifically a portable battery pack, then Amazon Canada and Anker have an offer on the PowerCore 10000 you’ll likely be interested in.

This 10,000mAh external battery pack is compatible with most devices — including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets — has had its price cut by 51 percent to $33.99 CAD, from the original price of $69.99. As for specs, the charger weighs 181g and measures in with dimensions of 9.2cm x 6cm x 2.2cm.

