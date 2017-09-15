The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is widely available today and Best Buy is temping Canadians with a new promo.
For those who missed the pre-order period and are now interested in the 6.3-inch bezel-less device, Best Buy is giving up a $200 credit when you trade in your old clunker and sign up on contract with Telus. This drops the Note 8 to $349.99 from the regular $549.99. If the contract route is not your game then the no-term is still $1,299.99 but Best Buy is throwing in a $50 credit for accessories when you activate on any carrier, which is good for a case to protect from the daily grind and drops.
You can check out the Note 8 at Best Buy and the flagship is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, P68-certified water- and dust-proof, wireless charging, S-Pen features and has two rear-facing cameras.
Source: Best Buy Canada
Comments
Pingback: Best Buy Canada offering $200 trade-in credit for Galaxy Note 8 activations | Daily Update()