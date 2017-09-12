Poll: Will you be buying Apple’s new iPhones?

The day has arrived: Apple has announced its milestone iPhone X, along with the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
While much of the attention was put on the tenth-anniversary edition iPhone X with the glass back, FaceID, wireless charging and an edge-to-edge display, Apple has also priced the flagship smartphone at a hefty $1,500 CAD.
The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are set to be available in Canada on September 22nd, followed by an October release for the iPhone X.
We are curious if you’ll be buying any of the new iPhone models, skipping this year, staying with your current phone or grabbing last years model? Let us know below.
Comments