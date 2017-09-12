Following the unveiling of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the celebratory and future-forward iPhone X, Apple Canada has cut the no-term contract price of its older iPhone models.
Depending on the model you are interested in, the savings range from $110 to a $170. Below is a complete list of the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus through Apple. If the Canadian carriers update their price points, which they probably will, we’ll update this post to reflect the new pricing.
Prices are in Canadian below, with former pricing in brackets:
iPhone SE
- Unlocked 32GB: $469 (was $579)
- Unlocked 128GB: $599 (was $709)
- Canadian carrier 32GB: Now $590 no-term
iPhone 6
- Canadian carrier 32GB: Now $485 no-term
iPhone 6s
- Unlocked 32GB: $599 (was $769)
- Unlocked 128GB: $739 (was $899)
- Canadian carrier 32GB: Now $775 no-term
- Canadian carrier 128GB: Now $915 no-term
iPhone 6s Plus
- Unlocked 32GB: $739 (was $899)
- Unlocked 128GB: 869 (was $1029)
- Canadian carrier 32GB: Now $915 no-term
- Canadian carrier 128GB: Now $1055 no-term
iPhone 7
- Unlocked 32GB: $739 (was $899)
- Unlocked 128GB: $869 (was $1029)
- Unlocked 256GB: (Now unavalable but was $1159)
- Canadian carrier 32GB: Now $915 no-term
- Canadian carrier 128GB: Now $1055 no-term
- Canadian carrier 256GB: Now $1195 no-term
iPhone 7 Plus
- Unlocked 32GB: $899 (was $1049)
- Unlocked 128GB: $1029 (was $1179)
- Unlocked 256GB (Now unavalable but was $1309)
- Canadian carrier 32GB: Now $1075 no-term
- Canadian carrier 128GB: Now $1215 no-term
- Canadian carrier 256GB: Now $1345 no-term
Source: Apple
Comments
Pingback: Apple Canada drops prices for iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus | Daily Update()
Pingback: Apple Canada drops prices for iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – High Tech Newz()