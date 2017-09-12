Apple watchOS 4 will be available September 19

Apple has announced the next version of its watchOS operating system will be available to all Apple Watch owners starting on September 19th.
As Apple has done with watchOS in the past, it’s focusing on the operating system’s fitness tracking features. WatchOS will include a redesigned workout features, new features aimed at swimmers and smart activity coaching.
The company has also reworked the heart rate app. Apple Watch will now display both the user’s resting and recovery heart rate right on the wearable’s watch face.
More to come…
