Bose unveils the SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker, its smallest speaker yet

Bose has unveiled its newest Bluetooth speaker, dubbed the SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker, and it’s the Massachusetts-based company’s smallest and most rugged portable speaker yet.
The SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker measures at 9.83 cm wide and deep, 3.48 cm high and weighs .29 kgs, approximately the weight of holding six darts.
Bose’s newest speaker features a custom transducer, miniature dual-passive radiators and a lithium-ion battery that should give the device up to six hours of battery life, according to the company. Additionally, the Bluetooth speaker is IPX7 water resistant, meaning it’s submersible up to one metre, and sports a tear-resistant strap so users can strap it to their bicycles or even their person.
SoundLink Micro also has a soft silicone finish that should protect it from scratches, dents, cracks and falls. The speaker company says the device is protected against dust, dirt and sand, though one should be wary of that claim due to its ingress protection (IP) rating — dust tight products would have an IP6X rating.
The tiny portable speaker uses voice prompts for Bluetooth pairing, and has a speakerphone that allows users to take calls, make calls and access their VPA, without the need for picking up their phone. The speaker can access Siri or Google Assistant, too.
The micro-sized speaker can also sync with other SoundLink speakers for Stereo Mode or Party Mode, that plays music out of both speakers simultaneously.
“For listening on-the-go, there’s nothing quite like the Micro,” said Brian Maguire, director of Bose on-the-go products, in a press statement. “No other Bluetooth speaker this small sounds this good – so you’ll never want to leave it behind. And it’s been built for just about anything, so you’ll never have to.”
The speaker is available in midnight blue, bright orange and black. It costs $139.99 CAD and ships on September 21st.
Source: Bose Newsroom
