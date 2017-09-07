LinkedIn announces new native advertising network

American professional social networking site LinkedIn is launching a new native advertising network aimed at third-party publishers.
Dubbed the ‘LinkedIn Audience Network,’ LinkedIn’s new venture allows users to promote sponsored content beyond LinkedIn’s borders.
Typically, sponsored content published to the social network is visible only within LinkedIn. With the Audience Network, however, users will be able to publicize their sponsored content to “high-quality, third-party publishers across mobile and desktop.”
According to the company, approximately 6,000 advertisers have participated in the Audience Network beta programs.
“On average, these advertisers have seen a three to 13 percent increase in unique impressions served, and up to an 80 percent increase in unique clicks,” reads an excerpt from a September 7th, 2017 media release.
The LinkedIn Audience Network also works with the company’s Campaign Manager tool, which allows users to track their campaign spending, goals, and accomplishments.
