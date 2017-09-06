Ontario seeks feedback on green vehicle rebate program for businesses

The province of Ontario is currently seeking feedback on various elements of a new rebate program for businesses that purchase alternative-fuel vehicles or fuel-saving technologies.
The program, titled Green Commercial Vehicle Program, builds off a pilot program of the same nature that spanned between 2008 and 2010.
“The Green Commercial Vehicle Program will help businesses invest in fuel-saving technologies that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Daiene Vernile, parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Transportation, in a press statement.
“We’re committed to working with our partners and local businesses to modernize the way we do business and keep Ontario an attractive and sustainable place to work.”
The province sees the program as being predominantly for the trucking sector and says rebates would be provided upon proof of purchase. It also notes that incentive amounts would be based on 15 percent to 50 percent of the incremental cost compared to an equivalent diesel or gasoline vehicle, or the total cost of a related fuel-saving technology.
The province is accepting feedback on the program’s design, eligibility criteria, application and funding process, data collection, and innovation pilots until October 6th, 2017.
Those interested in the program can find more information and submit comments here.
Image credit: Spielvogel via Wikimedia
Source: Province of Ontario
