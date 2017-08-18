After a couple months of silence the Pokémon Company is treating its Pokémon fans to three new trailers regarding its upcoming game Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon.
The first of the three videos is a story trailer that provides viewers with little insight into the next game except for one potential tidbit: during a scene with the man dressed in red, many Twitter users noticed the background looked oddly familiar.
Did #Pokémon #UltraSun #ultramoon trailer just confirm a return to Kanto region? Perhaps Lt. Surge's gym is just an Easter egg #Nintendo3DS pic.twitter.com/QdUZufoLeR
— The Johto Press (@BertiiPerches) August 18, 2017
The background resembled Lt. Surge’s Vermilion gym, found in the Kanto region. This could possibly mean that this might be the first game since Gold, Silver, Crystal and their remakes that feature two regions.
The trailer also featured a Rockruff evolving into a Lycanroc Dusk form — something previously announced a few months ago to coincide with the Pokémon anime. The form is a new look for the trainer, which means players can expect to get new clothes in the upcoming game along with a man dressed in red and an assortment of other new characters.
The video also showed us that the region of Alola has changed with a giant, wormhole looking anonymity in between a couple of the islands. This could possibly be a wormhole that connects us to the other regions.
The trailers that followed showcased Kommo-o, a generation seven Pokémon using a new Z-Move, designed solely for him, called Clangorous Soulblaze. While the last of the trailers showed a new mode that allows trainers to take cute pictures with their Pokémon partners.
Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon launches November 17th and is playable on the 3DS and 2DS.
Source: Official Pokémon YouTube channel
