LG shows how it made its V-themed wallpapers for the V30

LG will announce the V30, its upcoming flagship device, on August 31st at the IFA conference in Berlin. While the V30 is less than two weeks away, LG has given us a look at how the company made its V-themed wallpapers.
The video shows how the company uses a large cutout of the letter V, placed it in a way that gives the V a unique look — making it look as if there are multiple Vs — and works with a variety of colours and lightings to create the wallpapers.
LG gives more validity to Evan Blass‘ leak from earlier this week — the image seen above — as the wallpaper in the video is the same shown as the one in his V30 image.
LG has so far confirmed that the V30 will feature a 6-inch plastic OLED display, a new haptic feedback engine, a f/1.6 aperture to take better low light images. It has also revealed that it will not feature a second screen.
Source: LG
