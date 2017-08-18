Google Home now supports free Spotify accounts

News
It appears Google has also added support for Bluetooth streaming

Aug 18, 2017

5:24 PM EDT

Google Home smart speaker

Google has updated its Home smart speaker to open it up to free Spotify account holders.

Previously, only those with a Premium account could take advantage of Home’s Spotify compatibility.

To add your Spotify account to Home (whether it’s a Premium or free account), launch the Home app (available on iOS and Android), navigate to the Music section of the app and add your account details. Once you add your account to Google Home, you’ll be able to play song tracks using voice commands.

According to Android Police, it looks like Google is also gradually rolling out support for Bluetooth streaming to Home. The website’s readers report that they’ve been able to pair their Home unit with a variety of Bluetooth speakers after updating to firmware version 93937.

Source: Google Via: Android Police (1), (2)

