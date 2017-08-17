Reddit publicly announces native video hosting

Content aggregation website Reddit is introducing a feature that users have been clamouring for for quite some time: native video hosting.
The company announced the news in a blog post, explaining that the intent is to streamline the video posting process for Reddit’s users, “allowing both content creators and commentors to focus on the conversations taking place on Reddit. No third-party uploads, new tabs, or back arrows necessary.”
Reddit users will be able to record and upload videos from their desktops, as well as through their Android and iOS devices. Of course, users will also be able to upload pre-recorded videos as well.
The platform will allow users to convert videos into MP4 gifs with a native convertor, while users will also be able to trim uploaded videos and gifs using the Reddit mobile apps.
According to the company, one of the primary concerns with native video hosting was the potential to create communities aimed at promoting individual brands — something like YouTube’s creator community.
“As we began beta testing, we found that the most engaging types of videos weren’t coming from popular users trying to establish their individual brands, as you might see on other platforms,” reads an excerpt from the same blog post.
“Instead, our video adopters so far have been creating and sharing videos to engage within their specific Reddit communities, as an organic extension of conversations already happening on each subreddit.”
This is the latest development in Reddit’s native hosting attempts. Last year, Reddit announced native image hosting, and in June 2017, the company announced native video ad hosting.
