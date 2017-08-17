Apple features Montreal’s Ludia as one of ‘Canada’s Best Game Makers’ on the App Store
Aug 17, 2017
Continuing its 2017 “Canada’s Best Game Maker” series, Apple has launched a section for Montreal developer Ludia on the App Store. Founded in 2007, the studio has since gone on to make games based Family Feud, Jurassic World and Ninja Turtles and has a work force of over 350 employees. More of Ludia’s games, which include titles based on The Price is Right and Battlestar Galactica, can be found on the App Store here.
Other developers featured in the Canada’s Best Gamer Maker include Toronto’s DrinkBox Studios (Severed), Vancouver’s Klei Entertainment (Don’t Starve), Saskatoon’s Noodlecake Studios (Alto’s Adventure) and RAC7 (Splitter Critters). Back in June, DrinkBox and RAC7 also won Apple Design awards at the tech giant’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California.
Outside of game makers, Apple has also been highlighting apps made in specific cities, including Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto-Waterloo and Vancouver.
Image credit: Ludia
