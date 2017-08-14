Samsung teaser hints at Galaxy Note 8 capabilities

Ahead of the official unveiling of the Note 8, Samsung has unleashed yet another teaser for its upcoming flagship smartphone.
The 37-second spot reveals how the upcoming device, which now has the tag line ‘DoWhatYouCant,’ aims to win the hearts and minds of users. In the teaser, words like ‘talk’ and ‘update’ are crossed out and replaced by ‘act’ and ‘innovate’ respectively.
Starting August 23, 2017, do bigger things. #DoWhatYouCant pic.twitter.com/7GiH6R3IGA
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 14, 2017
Rumoured specs of the Galaxy Note 8 have it sporting a 6.3-inch SuperAMOLED 1440 x 2960 display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
It will also reportedly feature two rear cameras with 12-megapixel sensors with OIS. The front-facing camera is tipped to be a perfect selfie cam at 8-megpixel with a f/1.7 autofocus lens. In addition, Samsung will put in a fast-charging and wireless charging 3,300mAh battery.
As for colour options, leaked renders revealed the Note 8 will be available in Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue.
The device will be revealed at Samsung’s Unpacked event in New York City at 11:00am EST on August 23rd, which will stream live through its YouTube channel.
Source: Twitter
