LG’s UX 6.0+ for the LG V30 will include new ‘Floating Bar’ and voice unlock feature

LG’s UX, the company’s user interface, is getting an upgrade for the LG V30.
According to LG, UX 6.0+ will work better with the phone’s 18:9 OLED FullVision display and is geared for more customization than the previous 6.0 version on the G6.
UX 6.0+ will feature what the company calls ‘Floating Bar,’ which replaces the second screen that was previously a hallmark of the V series.
This semi-transparent bar allows for quick access to frequently-used functions according to LG and can be dragged off when not needed, unlike the V20’s second screen. LG didn’t clarify, however, if users will also be able to access apps, which was possible with the secondary screen.
Additionally UX 6.0+ includes a more advanced Always On Display when the device is locked. While the option to show the clock will still be available, it can also display the device’s music player, gallery photos and quick tools.
The company further states that the device will include a new voice recognition feature that unlocks the device without the use of any buttons. This functionality is supported by Qualcomm Aqstic voice UI for always-on, always-listening technology.
The device is set to stock facial recognition technology similar to Android’s Trusted Face unlock security setting, as well.
Lastly the V30 will have a functionality called Graphy in the camera’s manual mode that applies settings used on professional photos, says the company. Beyond that feature, the camera includes a variety of shooting modes such as auto, grid shot, snap shot and match shot, while GIFs can be created in the device’s gallery menu.
LG will unveil the V30 at IFA Berlin on August 31st.
Source: LG Newsroom
