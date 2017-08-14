News
Canadians would give up distracted driving for money: survey

Aug 14, 2017

9:02 AM EDT

3 comments

distracted driving

Canadians believe distracted driving is one of the riskiest behaviours on the road and would limit those distractions first if offered a monetary incentive, according to a survey by Leger Research commissioned by insurance company belairdirect.

The survey, which Leger Research conducted on the web from July 24th to July 27th, sampled 1,551 French and English-speaking Canadians 18-years-of age-or-older, weighted according to data from Statistics Canada on gender, age, region, mother tongue, education and presence of children.

According to the survey, 95 percent of Canadians believe they are good at driving while 93 percent admit to engaging in some risky behaviour. They also identified the top three riskiest behaviours as being under the influence (89 percent), distracted driving (54 percent) and fatigue (42 percent).

The survey further indicates that 79 percent of drivers would be willing to give up at least one bad habit if they knew a monetary incentive was on offer.

According to belairdirect and Leger Research, the habits Canadians are most willing to give up involve those that limiting cellphone use, like sending a text, checking their phone or making a call.

This concept — while hypothetical — might seem difficult to enforce, but could connect with the ambitions of a Vancouver-based startup called eBrake, which is currently being piloted by Telus.

The young company blocks drivers from using their phones while in motion, but allows passenger to use a device through a proprietary gesture-based ‘Passenger Unlock Test’ that requires two hands.

According to numbers from the Insurance Bureau of Canada, eight-out-of-10 crashes in Canada are caused by distracted driving. In Ontario specifically, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently stated that distracted driving is the leading cause of road deaths for the fourth consecutive year.

Source: CNW

Comments

  • gremlin0007

    Monetary incentive should be “not getting a ticket”… or their lives, you know, whatever is worth more for them I guess…

  • Anonymous Agent

    I could see an insurance company offering up to 50-60% insurance discount if drivers would install a breathalyzer system in their vehicles and blow into a device and if you have 0% alcohol car starts. And also have a fatigue test system in place to make sure your not fatigued before car starts. And also have a smartphone lock switch before car can be placed into drive or reverse which the smartphone automatically switches to airplane mode so can’t receive to send calls or texts but only 911 works only as a emergency only option. and also not able to play any sort of videos while driving either. This would give more drivers an incentive not to drink and drive. And not drive while fatigued and not drive while using a device. This way would help our roads being more safe. I have no idea why vehicles don’t come with ignition systems preinstalled from the factory all these years already. Make all vehicles have smart ignition technology already installed on all vehicles for alcohol and fatigue analysis and smartphone shut downs automatically. No one should be able to drive even if you only had 1 drink. 1 drink is to many and drinking and driving is no tolerance. If your going to drink leave your car at home, take a taxi or call a friend to pick you up. That includes marijuana and any other drugs that puts you under influence as well.
    If your tired and fatigued don’t drive be smart better to call a taxi and be home safe and others being safe. And be smart turn your phone off before you start your vehicle and driving so you won’t be distracted. I’m sure your text or call isn’t more important than your life or the life of another person. You can simply turn your phone back on once your at your destination and you’ll be able to receive a voicemail message if you’ve missed a call or receive your texts soon as your phone turns on.

  • Jon Duke

    Oh hell no. Here’s what we’re going to do. If you text and drive, we take your car. Point blank.